CFAS Conducts Frocking Ceremony

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Sasebo-area Sailors receive their petty officer third class pins during a promotion ceremony held in the CFAS Community Education Center, June 8, 2023. During the ceremony, newly promoted Sailors were frocked with their new rank by mentors and family members after being selected for advancement following the results of the Navy-wide advancement exam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP