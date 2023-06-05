Master-at-Arms 1st Class Cory Coraggio, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), is frocked with his new rank during promotion ceremony held in the CFAS Community Education Center, June 8, 2023. During the ceremony, newly promoted Sailors were frocked with their new rank by mentors and family members after being selected for advancement following the results of the Navy-wide advancement exam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 22:13 Photo ID: 7853482 VIRIN: 230608-N-WS494-1014 Resolution: 5241x3494 Size: 13.7 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Conducts Frocking Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.