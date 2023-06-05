2023 DOD Warrior Games Challenge Team Marine Corps – Sitting Volleyball Prelims Day 2

Athletes with Team Marine Corps compete in a sitting volleyball match during the 2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California, June 11, 2023. The DoD Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events June 3-12, 2023 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)

Date Taken: 06.11.2023
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US