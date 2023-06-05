Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 DOD Warrior Games Challenge Team Marine Corps – Sitting Volleyball Prelims Day 2 [Image 1 of 10]

    2023 DOD Warrior Games Challenge Team Marine Corps – Sitting Volleyball Prelims Day 2

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Athletes and staff cheer on participants of a sitting volleyball match during the 2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California, June 11, 2023. The DoD Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events June 3-12, 2023 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)

