    Navy Band Country Current Performs at the National Museum of the Marine Corps [Image 6 of 10]

    Navy Band Country Current Performs at the National Museum of the Marine Corps

    TRIANGLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Juarez 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230608-N-FD081 WASHINGTON (June 8, 2023) Members of the Navy Band Country Current ensemble perform a bluegrass concert at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va. The Country Current perform public concerts regularly for the public in the Washington, D.C. area, and throughout the United States on national tours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

    Navy Band

