    2023 DoD Warrior Games Air Sports [Image 9 of 10]

    2023 DoD Warrior Games Air Sports

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force Master Sgt. Roger Hopkins of Team Special Operations Command shoots an air pistol during the 2023 DoD Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, Calif. June 11, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 19:15
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, 2023 DoD Warrior Games Air Sports [Image 10 of 10], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EJ Hersom
    dodwarriorgames adaptivesports warriorgames warriorgameschallenge

