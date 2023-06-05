2023 DoD Warrior Games Air Sports

Patches adorn a Marine’s shooting jacket during an air rifle competition in the 2023 DoD Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, Calif. June 11, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
