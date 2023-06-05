230611-N-NO246-1001 WASHINGTON (May 12, 2023) Members of the U.S. Navy Concert Band perform in concert. The band perfomed at the National Arboretum as part of its summer concert series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 17:54 Photo ID: 7853272 VIRIN: 230611-N-NO246-1160 Resolution: 5882x3921 Size: 3.77 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at the National Arboretum [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.