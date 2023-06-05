230512-N-NO246-1001 WASHINGTON (Jun. 11, 2023) Chief Musician Bill Edwards, from Bowie, Md., addresses the crowd at a U.S. Navy Band Concert. The band performed at the National Arboretum as part of its summer concert series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2023 17:54
|Photo ID:
|7853267
|VIRIN:
|230611-N-NO246-1043
|Resolution:
|6452x3875
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at the National Arboretum [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT