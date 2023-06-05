Aircrew from the 139th Operations Group, Missouri Air National Guard, conduct water survival familiarization training at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 10, 2023. The training focused on using a raft and water survival equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2023 16:05
|Photo ID:
|7853180
|VIRIN:
|230610-Z-UP142-0506
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Water survival familiarization [Image 12 of 12], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
