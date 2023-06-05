Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Water survival familiarization [Image 8 of 12]

    Water survival familiarization

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Aircrew from the 139th Operations Group, Missouri Air National Guard, conduct water survival familiarization training at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 10, 2023. The training focused on using a raft and water survival equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 16:05
    Photo ID: 7853176
    VIRIN: 230610-Z-UP142-0491
    Resolution: 5394x3589
    Size: 971.46 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water survival familiarization [Image 12 of 12], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Water survival familiarization
    Water survival familiarization
    Water survival familiarization
    Water survival familiarization
    Water survival familiarization
    Water survival familiarization
    Water survival familiarization
    Water survival familiarization
    Water survival familiarization
    Water survival familiarization
    Water survival familiarization
    Water survival familiarization

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    raft
    LRE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT