Capt. Lamont Wood, assigned to the 180th Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, simulates inflating a raft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 10, 2023. Aircrew conducted water survival familiarization training during a large-scale readiness exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2023 16:05
|Photo ID:
|7853173
|VIRIN:
|230610-Z-UP142-0476
|Resolution:
|5761x3833
|Size:
|638.4 KB
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Water survival familiarization [Image 12 of 12], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
