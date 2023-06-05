Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen complete essential tasks in chem gear [Image 22 of 22]

    Airmen complete essential tasks in chem gear

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen remove their chemical protection gear during a large-scale readiness exercise at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 10, 2023. The wing conducted an LRE that tested the wing’s ability to execute the mission in a contested integrated environment. The leadership team conducted wellness checks during the exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 14:21
    Photo ID: 7853074
    VIRIN: 230610-Z-UP142-0398
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 940.59 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Airmen complete essential tasks in chem gear [Image 22 of 22], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MOPP
    Exercise
    LRE

