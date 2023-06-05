Airmen remove their chemical protection gear during a large-scale readiness exercise at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 10, 2023. The wing conducted an LRE that tested the wing’s ability to execute the mission in a contested integrated environment. The leadership team conducted wellness checks during the exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 14:21 Photo ID: 7853074 VIRIN: 230610-Z-UP142-0398 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 940.59 KB Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen complete essential tasks in chem gear [Image 22 of 22], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.