    Coast Guard rescues 3 people from capsized vessel near Port Everglades

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard station Fort Lauderdale rescue crew arrives on scene with a capsized vessel, one mile east of Port Everglades, June 10, 2023. The boat crew rescued three people in the water with no injuries reported. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Fort Lauderdale)

    SAR Boatsafe Rescue USCG

