A Coast Guard station Fort Lauderdale rescue crew arrives on scene with a capsized vessel, one mile east of Port Everglades, June 10, 2023. The boat crew rescued three people in the water with no injuries reported. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Fort Lauderdale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 11:08 Photo ID: 7852887 VIRIN: 230610-G-G0701-1001 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 266.81 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 people from capsized vessel near Port Everglades, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.