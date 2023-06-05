230611-N-XK462-1103 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor participates in a live-fire exercise aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 10:32 Photo ID: 7852857 VIRIN: 230611-N-XK462-1103 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 4.57 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Changes Command [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.