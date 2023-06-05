U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colin Truex, left, a crew chief, and Staff. Sgt. Mark Nelson, a refuel specialist, both assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing, assist each other in refueling an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, June 10, 2023. The 149th Fighter Wing is the premier training unit for F-16 fighter pilots. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2023 08:25
|Photo ID:
|7852795
|VIRIN:
|230610-Z-GK303-147
|Resolution:
|5547x3166
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 149FW Jet Refuel [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
