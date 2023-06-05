U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colin Truex, left, a crew chief, and Staff. Sgt. Mark Nelson, a refuel specialist, both assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing, assist each other in refueling an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, June 10, 2023. The 149th Fighter Wing is the premier training unit for F-16 fighter pilots. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 08:25 Photo ID: 7852795 VIRIN: 230610-Z-GK303-147 Resolution: 5547x3166 Size: 2.04 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 149FW Jet Refuel [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.