    Tactical Command Post [Image 2 of 2]

    Tactical Command Post

    KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KUWAIT

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Luc Rodman, left, signal systems support specialist, Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Hilgert, center, network management technician, and Sgt. 1st Class Mercedes Watson, right, G6 helpdesk noncommissioned officer in charge, with the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command G6 stand for a group photo in front of the very small aperture terminals they manage for the tactical command post at Mohammed Al-Ahmad Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, June 2, 2023. A tactical command post is a facility containing a tailored portion of a unit headquarters designed to control portions of an operation for a limited time. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

