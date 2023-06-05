U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Luc Rodman, left, signal systems support specialist, Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Hilgert, center, network management technician, and Sgt. 1st Class Mercedes Watson, right, G6 helpdesk noncommissioned officer in charge, with the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command G6 stand for a group photo in front of the very small aperture terminals they manage for the tactical command post at Mohammed Al-Ahmad Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, June 2, 2023. A tactical command post is a facility containing a tailored portion of a unit headquarters designed to control portions of an operation for a limited time. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 08:46 Photo ID: 7852793 VIRIN: 230602-A-NL413-183 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 19.68 MB Location: KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tactical Command Post [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.