U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Luc Rodman, left, signal systems support specialist, Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Hilgert, center, network management technician, and Sgt. 1st Class Mercedes Watson, right, G6 helpdesk noncommissioned officer in charge, with the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command G6 stand for a group photo in front of the very small aperture terminals they manage for the tactical command post at Mohammed Al-Ahmad Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, June 2, 2023. A tactical command post is a facility containing a tailored portion of a unit headquarters designed to control portions of an operation for a limited time. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2023 08:46
|Photo ID:
|7852793
|VIRIN:
|230602-A-NL413-183
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|19.68 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
