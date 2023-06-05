Stampard road

Fallen trees and collapsed structures on Stampard Rd. following Typhoon Mawar in Dededo, Guam, June 10. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with Joint Task Force RISEUP, conducted the first temporary roofing repair near here. The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, have launched RISEUP to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

