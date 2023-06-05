Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Zudita Gabun, a Dededo Village resident, asks U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Maksym Zymin, role in the event response??), to explain to her son how they can sign up for RISEUP in Dededo, Guam, June 10. USACE in partnership with Joint Task Force RISEUP, conducted the first temporary roofing repair following Typhoon Mawar in Dededo. The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, have launched RISEUP to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 06:01
    Photo ID: 7852774
    VIRIN: 230610-A-RY318-115
    Resolution: 5609x3740
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: DEDEDO, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 8

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Honolulu District
    Typhoon Mawar
    Mawar
    RISEUP

