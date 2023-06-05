Zudita Gabun, a Dededo Village resident, asks U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Maksym Zymin, role in the event response??), to explain to her son how they can sign up for RISEUP in Dededo, Guam, June 10. USACE in partnership with Joint Task Force RISEUP, conducted the first temporary roofing repair following Typhoon Mawar in Dededo. The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, have launched RISEUP to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

