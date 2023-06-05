CW2 Maksym Zymin

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Maksym Zymin, Honolulu District Emergency Response Team member, watches Joint Task Force RISEUP conduct the first temporary roofing repair following Typhoon Mawar in Dededo, Guam, June 10. The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, have launched RISEUP to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

