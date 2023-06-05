Kelvin Torres’ family home following Typhoon Mawar in Dededo, Guam, June 10. Torres’ family home was the first selected for the Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, (RISEUP), to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar. The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, have launched RISEUP to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

