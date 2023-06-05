Josh Marx (left), Temporary Roof Planning and Response Team lead, Maj. Benjamin Meintel (center), a lead planner, and Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, Honolulu District commander, discuss logistics during the first temporary roofing repair following Typhoon Mawar in Dededo, Guam, June 10. The U.S. Department of Defense, USACE, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, launched Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, (RISEUP), to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

