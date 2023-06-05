Josh Marx, Temporary Roof Planning and Response Team lead for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers makes a final review before the first temporary roofing repair as part of the Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program (RISEUP), in Dededo, Guam, June 10. The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, have launched RISEUP to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

