Dedodo village resident Kelvin Torres (left) reflects on his family’s hardships with Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, following Typhoon Mawar in Dededo, Guam, June 10. Torres’ family home was the first selected for the Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, (RISEUP), to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar. The U.S. Department of Defense, U. S. Army Corps of Emergency, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, launched the RISEUP initiative to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

