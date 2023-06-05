230610-N-KW492-0339 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) receives fuel from the fast combat support ship USNS Rappahannock (T-AOE 7) during a replenishment at sea in the Philippine Sea, June 10, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 05:42 Photo ID: 7852767 VIRIN: 230610-N-KW492-0339 Resolution: 5630x3753 Size: 927.49 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) receives fuel from USNS Rappahannock (T-AOE 7) [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.