USS Antietam Mass Casualty Drill

230610-N-KW492-0017 PHILLIPINE SEA (June 10, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Raphaelle Gonzalez, from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, administers first aid to Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Christopher Masterson, from Loudon, Tennessee, as he simulates a casualty during a mass casualty drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, June 10, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

