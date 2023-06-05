Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Antietam Mass Casualty Drill [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Antietam Mass Casualty Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230610-N-KW492-0017 PHILLIPINE SEA (June 10, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Raphaelle Gonzalez, from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, administers first aid to Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Christopher Masterson, from Loudon, Tennessee, as he simulates a casualty during a mass casualty drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, June 10, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 05:42
    Photo ID: 7852766
    VIRIN: 230610-N-KW492-0017
    Resolution: 6173x4312
    Size: 959 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: LOUDON, TN, US
    Hometown: RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Antietam Mass Casualty Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Antietam (CG 54) receives fuel from USNS Rappahannock (T-AOE 7)
    USS Antietam (CG 54) receives fuel from USNS Rappahannock (T-AOE 7)
    USS Antietam Mass Casualty Drill
    USS Antietam Mass Casualty Drill
    USS Antietam (CG 54) receives fuel from USNS Rappahannock (T-AOE 7)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mass Casualty Drill
    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT