USS Antietam Mass Casualty Drill

230610-N-KW492-0040 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2023) Sailors secure Seaman Jayden Owens, from Pensacola, Florida, to a rescue sleeve as he simulates a casualty during a mass casualty drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, June 10, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

Date Taken: 06.09.2023