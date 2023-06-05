USS Antietam (CG 54) receives fuel from USNS Rappahannock (T-AOE 7)

230610-N-KW492-0110 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2023) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Rylee Schippert, from Warren, Ohio, mans the forward phone talker station on the fo'c'sle of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a replenishment at sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Rappahannock (T-AOE 7) in the Philippine Sea, June 10, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

Date Taken: 06.10.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA