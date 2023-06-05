Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Ships Arrive For Portland Fleet Week [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S. Navy Ships Arrive For Portland Fleet Week

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Service members and local citizens cheer for the Sailors at the annual Rose Festival Parade during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 10, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 23:47
    Photo ID: 7852673
    VIRIN: 230610-N-II719-1311
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Ships Arrive For Portland Fleet Week [Image 10 of 10], by SA Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parade
    Portland
    Fleetweek
    RoseFestival
    PortlandFleetWeek
    RoseParade

