U.S. Navy Ships Arrive For Portland Fleet Week

Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), march together at the annual Rose Festival Parade during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 10, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Bumps)

