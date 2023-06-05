U.S. Navy Ships Arrive For Portland Fleet Week

Sailors assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship, USS Kansas City (LCS 22), interact with the crowd at the annual Rose Festival Parade during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 10, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Bumps)

