Team SOCOM competes in the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge swimming competition

Army Capt. Joshua “Josh” Martin from Team SOCOM warms up before his heat during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge June 10, 2023, San Diego, California. The 2023 Warrior Games Challenge is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring adaptive sports used by wounded warriors as part of their recovery process. The games allow them to find new ways of enhancing their recovery journey. (Photo by Michael Bottoms, U.S. Special Operations Command Public Affairs.)

