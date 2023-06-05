2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge Swimming

Warrior Games athletes compete in swimming events during the 2023 Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge, June 10, 2023. The DoD Warrior Games Challenge is comprised of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 2-12, 2023, at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, Calif. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class George M. Bell)

Date Taken: 06.11.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US