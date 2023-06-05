Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge Swimming [Image 18 of 21]

    2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge Swimming

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class George Bell 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Warrior Games athlete celebrate after thier swimming race during the 2023 Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge, June 10, 2023. The DoD Warrior Games Challenge is comprised of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 2-12, 2023, at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, Calif. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class George M. Bell)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 21:19
    Photo ID: 7852583
    VIRIN: 230611-N-ZI635-1510
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge Swimming [Image 21 of 21], by PO1 George Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warrior Games
    WarriorGames23
    WG23

