Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James C. McConville presents an honorary rank to Miles Avery, the Make a Wish “Soldier for a Day” recipient, during the 248th Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 10, 2023. The U.S. Army, established on June 14, 1775, celebrates 248 years of turning obstacles into possibilities and challenging our Soldiers to “Be All You Can Be.” Special guests in attendance were Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, and members of Congress. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 20:08 Photo ID: 7852449 VIRIN: 230610-A-AJ780-0019 Resolution: 3991x3193 Size: 6.22 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 248th Army Birthday Festival [Image 10 of 10], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.