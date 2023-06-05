U.S. Army Reserve officer Lt. Col. Michael Alfano with his wife Samantha and daughter Sommer pose for a photo as Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth addresses the audience during the 248th Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 10, 2023. The U.S. Army, established on June 14, 1775, celebrates 248 years of turning obstacles into possibilities and challenging our Soldiers to “Be All You Can Be.” Special guests in attendance were: Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, and members of Congress. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

