248th Army Birthday Festival

U.S. Soldiers with the Golden Knights U.S. Army Parachute Team perform an Army Aerial Parachute Demonstration during the Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 10, 2023. The event commemorated the 248th Birthday of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

