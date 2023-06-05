Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    248th Army Birthday Festival [Image 5 of 10]

    248th Army Birthday Festival

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    U.S. Soldiers with the Golden Knights U.S. Army Parachute Team perform an Army Aerial Parachute Demonstration during the Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 10, 2023. The event commemorated the 248th Birthday of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 20:08
    Photo ID: 7852442
    VIRIN: 230610-A-AJ780-0015
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 248th Army Birthday Festival [Image 10 of 10], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    248th Army Birthday Festival
    248th Army Birthday Festival
    248th Army Birthday Festival
    248th Army Birthday Festival
    248th Army Birthday Festival
    248th Army Birthday Festival
    248th Army Birthday Festival
    248th Army Birthday Festival
    248th Army Birthday Festival
    248th Army Birthday Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CSA
    SA
    SMA
    National Museum of the United States Army
    #ABD248
    248th Army Birthday Festival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT