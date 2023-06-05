Guests put their hands over their heart as U.S. Soldiers with the Continental Color Guard, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), present the colors during the national anthem at the Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 10, 2023. The event commemorated the 248th Birthday of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 20:08 Photo ID: 7852438 VIRIN: 230610-A-AJ780-0013 Resolution: 5402x3601 Size: 9.41 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 248th Army Birthday Festival [Image 10 of 10], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.