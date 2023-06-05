Boxer Promotes 128 Sailors in Ceremony

SAN DIEGO (June 8, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Adrian Henderson, a native of San Antonio, is promoted by Chief Hospital Corpsman Daniel Jimenez, a native of Riverside, California, during a ceremony in the hangar bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). The ceremony promoted 128 Boxer Sailors to their next paygrade. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey Eades)
