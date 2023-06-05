Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Promotes 128 Sailors in Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelsey Eades 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (June 8, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Adrian Henderson, a native of San Antonio, is promoted by Chief Hospital Corpsman Daniel Jimenez, a native of Riverside, California, during a ceremony in the hangar bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). The ceremony promoted 128 Boxer Sailors to their next paygrade. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey Eades)

