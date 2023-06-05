Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 DoD Warrior Games Swimming [Image 6 of 11]

    2023 DoD Warrior Games Swimming

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Army Staff Sgt. Adam Proctor swims backstroke in the 2023 DoD Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, Calif. June 10, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    This work, 2023 DoD Warrior Games Swimming [Image 11 of 11], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

