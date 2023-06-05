Navy Senior Chief Tiny Mammen competes for Special Operations Command in breaststroke during the 2023 DoD Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, Calif. June 10, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2023 18:13
|Photo ID:
|7852375
|VIRIN:
|230610-D-DB155-001
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 2023 DoD Warrior Games Swimming [Image 11 of 11], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT