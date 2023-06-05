Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITX 4-23: Bravo Co. 1/23 execute Range 410 [Image 3 of 5]

    ITX 4-23: Bravo Co. 1/23 execute Range 410

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 23D Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, post security at Range 410, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, as part of Integrated Training Exercise 4-23, June 10, 2023. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz)

