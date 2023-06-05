ITX 4-23: Bravo Co. 1/23 execute Range 410

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Thomas Brown, a fire team leader, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 23D Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, posts security at Range 410, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, as part of Integrated Training Exercise 4-23, June 10, 2023. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. Brown is a native of Soldotna, Alaska. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz

