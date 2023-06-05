Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITX 4-23: Bravo Co. 1/23 execute Range 410 [Image 2 of 5]

    ITX 4-23: Bravo Co. 1/23 execute Range 410

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Thomas Brown, a fire team leader, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 23D Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, posts security at Range 410, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, as part of Integrated Training Exercise 4-23, June 10, 2023. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. Brown is a native of Soldotna, Alaska. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz

    This work, ITX 4-23: Bravo Co. 1/23 execute Range 410 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Juan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

