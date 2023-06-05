Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Participate In A Flying Squad Drill [Image 20 of 20]

    Sailors Participate In A Flying Squad Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230608-N-XK462-1035 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 8, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors fight a simulated fire during a flying squad drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 18:31
    Photo ID: 7852357
    VIRIN: 230608-N-XK462-1035
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 12.94 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Participate In A Flying Squad Drill [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

