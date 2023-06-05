A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, transports Marines assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, 1st Battalion 23D Marines, 4th Marine Division, to begin a ground reconnaissance course at Marine Corps Air Ground Training Center, Twentynine Palms, California during Integrated Training Exercise 4-23, June 10, 2023. The ground reconnaissance course, challenges Marines to observe and report on a live opposing force while evading detection. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Mark Andries)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2023 18:21
|Photo ID:
|7852355
|VIRIN:
|230610-M-TT571-1085
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|21.75 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, ITX 4-23: 1st Battalion 23D Marines conduct a Ground Reconnaissance Course [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Mark Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT