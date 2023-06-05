Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ITX 4-23: 1st Battalion 23D Marines conduct a Ground Reconnaissance Course [Image 6 of 8]

    ITX 4-23: 1st Battalion 23D Marines conduct a Ground Reconnaissance Course

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Capt. Mark Andries 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, transports Marines assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, 1st Battalion 23D Marines, 4th Marine Division, to begin a ground reconnaissance course at Marine Corps Air Ground Training Center, Twentynine Palms, California during Integrated Training Exercise 4-23, June 10, 2023. The ground reconnaissance course, challenges Marines to observe and report on a live opposing force while evading detection. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Mark Andries)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 18:21
    Photo ID: 7852354
    VIRIN: 230610-M-TT571-1082
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 21.66 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITX 4-23: 1st Battalion 23D Marines conduct a Ground Reconnaissance Course [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Mark Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ITX 4-23: 1st Battalion 23D Marines conduct a Ground Reconaissance Course
    ITX 4-23: 1st Battalion 23D Marines conduct a Ground Reconnaissance Course
    ITX 4-23: 1st Battalion 23D Marines conduct a Ground Reconnaissance Course
    ITX 4-23: 1st Battalion 23D Marines conduct a Ground Reconnaissance Course
    ITX 4-23: 1st Battalion 23D Marines conduct a Ground Reconnaissance Course
    ITX 4-23: 1st Battalion 23D Marines conduct a Ground Reconnaissance Course
    ITX 4-23: 1st Battalion 23D Marines conduct a Ground Reconnaissance Course
    ITX 4-23: 1st Battalion 23D Marines conduct a Ground Reconnaissance Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ReserveITX
    ITX 4-23
    MFR_Capabilities
    MFR_Utilization
    MFR_Honor
    MFR_Talent

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT