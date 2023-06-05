ITX 4-23: 1st Battalion 23D Marines conduct a Ground Reconnaissance Course

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, transports Marines assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, 1st Battalion 23D Marines, 4th Marine Division, to begin a ground reconnaissance course at Marine Corps Air Ground Training Center, Twentynine Palms, California during Integrated Training Exercise 4-23, June 10, 2023. The ground reconnaissance course, challenges Marines to observe and report on a live opposing force while evading detection. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Mark Andries)

