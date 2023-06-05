Guests attend the 248th Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 10, 2023. The U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, celebrates 248 years of turning obstacles into possibilities and challenging our Soldiers to “Be All You Can Be.” The event was hosted by Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Christopher Kaufmann)

