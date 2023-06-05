U.S. Soldiers with the Golden Knights U.S. Army Parachute Team perform an Army
Aerial Parachute Demonstration during the Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 10, 2023. The event commemorated the 248th Birthday of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Christopher Kaufmann)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2023 17:29
|Photo ID:
|7852336
|VIRIN:
|230610-A-EN202-0019
|Resolution:
|1800x1199
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army [Image 13 of 13], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT