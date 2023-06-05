U.S. Soldiers with the Golden Knights U.S. Army Parachute Team perform an Army

Aerial Parachute Demonstration during the Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 10, 2023. The event commemorated the 248th Birthday of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Christopher Kaufmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 17:29 Photo ID: 7852331 VIRIN: 230610-A-EN202-0017 Resolution: 1198x1800 Size: 1.58 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army [Image 13 of 13], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.