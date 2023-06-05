Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army [Image 5 of 13]

    Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Christopher Kaufmann 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    U.S. Soldiers with the Golden Knights U.S. Army Parachute Team perform an Army
    Aerial Parachute Demonstration during the Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 10, 2023. The event commemorated the 248th Birthday of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Christopher Kaufmann)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 17:29
    Photo ID: 7852331
    VIRIN: 230610-A-EN202-0017
    Resolution: 1198x1800
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army [Image 13 of 13], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    States Army
    248th Army Birthday
    #ABD248
    National Museum of the United
    Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony

